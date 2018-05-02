  • It ain't tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey

    Updated:
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Music icon Bob Dylan is partnering with a distillery to make whiskey at a 140-year-old Tennessee church and bottle it under the name Heaven's Door.

    News outlets report Dylan has partnered with Angel's Envy Bourbon co-founder Marc Bushala in the venture. The New York Times first reported on the plan. Dylan recorded four albums in Nashville.

    The Tennessean reports Heaven's Door's first whiskey releases include a Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye whiskey.

    The whiskeys initially will be available in Tennessee, Texas, California, Florida, New York and Illinois.

    Dylan said in a statement that he and Bushala wanted to tell a story with the line of whiskeys.

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    It ain't tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey

  • Headline Goes Here

    NRA agenda stalls despite gun-friendly Congress, president

  • Headline Goes Here

    First lady's parents appear with immigration attorney

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fed keeps key rate steady but notes rising inflation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Comic Tom Arnold on the hunt for Donald Trump tapes