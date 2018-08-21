JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman stole a donation jar full of cash meant for the family of a 7-year-old girl killed in a shooting, authorities said.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Tammy Wynell Crews, 46, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony grand theft and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Security video posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page shows Crews taking the jar from the Tapatio restaurant.
“Lieutenant Bottin spotted suspect Crews walking in the 7500 block of 103rd Street. He engaged her in conversation, and she spontaneously uttered that she had a ‘crack pipe’ on her. She was detained, and the glass pipe was seized,” the Facebook post read.
The Tapatio restaurant is in the shopping center where Heidy Rivas Villanueva, 7, was caught in the crossfire of an Aug. 11 shooting. Three men were charged in the shooting.
The jar contained about $600 that was meant to help the girl's family with funeral expenses. A GoFundMe page has been set up to send the girl's body to Honduras for burial.
According to deputies, Crews admitted that she “took the donation jar and used the money to support her Crack Cocaine addiction.”
Crews was being held without bail.
