Judge revokes bond of ex-professor accused of sex crime against child

    By: Kelly Healey , AP

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A judge has revoked the bond for a former professor who is appealing his conviction on child sex crimes and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

    A jury convicted Mark Fugler, 61, on June 6, but he was free on $200,000 while appealing his case.

    Prosecutors said Fugler showed pornographic material to a 7-year-old girl and performed lewd acts in front of her.

    The Associate Press reported that Judge R. Michael Hutcheson's order revoking the bond was filed Monday.

    The ex-Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor had been ordered to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS monitor.

    Republican state Rep. Tom Leek and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood criticized the judge's decision to let Fugler remain free.

    AP said the family of the victim and the jury foreman also criticized Hutcheson's decision to let Fugler remain free.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

