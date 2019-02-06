In a 6-1 vote Tuesday, the Key West City Commission banned the sale of sunscreens using oxybenzone and octinoxate beginning on Jan. 1, 2021.
Related Headlines
Mayor Teri Johnston said it's the commission's "obligation" to protect the reef, which is the only living coral barrier reef in the continental U.S.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man asks if school where wife worked played role in her cancer diagnosis
- More than 40 animals killed in fire at Orange County animal sanctuary, firefighters say
- Lawyer with bed bugs falling from clothing forces courthouse to close
- VIDEO: Man became angry over plate of food at Super Bowl party before killing father of 7, wife says
Researchers say the chemicals lead to bleaching, DNA damage and death of the corals.
The vote followed an hour of public comment, with almost every speaker supporting the ban.
Commissioner Greg Davila dissented, saying residents should have the choice of sunscreens they want to use.
Last year, Hawaii banned sale and distribution of similar sunscreens beginning in 2021.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}