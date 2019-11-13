Man fatally struck by highspeed train in South Florida

Broward County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene Wednesday morning in Deerfield Beach. Rescuers pronounced the man dead at the scene.
A Brightline train was stopped on the tracks as an investigation continued.
The man's name hasn't been released. No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}