Remember how Florida decided to do away with the “spring forward, fall back” thing, but we’re somehow still changing the clocks twice a year anyway? Three Florida lawmakers just took a step to at least try to make it stick.
Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., introduced the Sunshine Protection Act on Wednesday. If passed, the proposed law would – finally – make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the Sunshine State as well as other states that change their clocks every March and November.
Will it pass, though? That’s another story.
Florida can’t do away with Daylight Saving Time without lawmakers in Washington. The United States Congress, not the Florida Legislature, gets the final say on when, or if, Florida gets to quit changing its clocks twice a year.
And while the measure doesn’t exactly cause deep political divides, Congress just has bigger fish to fry. A statement from Rubio’s office points out that this is the second time the senator has introduced the measure, after Florida voters approved it in a referendum in 2018.
Rubio’s office claims making Daylight Saving Time permanent could reduce the risk of car crashes, cardiac issues, stroke, seasonal depression, robberies, childhood obesity, and energy usage.
Currently, Daylight Saving Time starts in early March and ends in early November. Eliminating Daylight Saving Time essentially means we wouldn’t “fall back” to Standard Time during the winter months.
Some places in the U.S. do not observe Daylight Saving Time, including Puerto Rico, Hawaii, most of Arizona, and the Virgin Islands, among others. The Sunshine Protection Act would not force those areas to start observing Daylight Saving Time.
Two quick reminders:
- It’s technically called Daylight Saving Time (as opposed to Daylight Savings [with an “s”] Time)
- Remember to set your clocks one hour ahead this weekend. Florida and much of the nation will “spring forward” (yes, that means you’ll lose an hour of sleep Saturday night).
