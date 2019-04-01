Marlins open series at home against Mets

New York Mets (77-85, fourth in the NL East in 2018) vs. Miami Marlins (63-98, fifth in the NL East in 2018)
Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Caleb Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets square off against the Miami Marlins on Monday at Marlins Park.
The Marlins went 26-50 in division play in 2018. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last season while striking out 7.7 hitters per game.
The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.07 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game. The Mets won the season series 12-7 in 2018.
Marlins Injuries: None listed.
Mets Injuries: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.
