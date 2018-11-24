Miller leads balanced NC Central to 7th in Emerald Coast

Miller scored 13 in the first half as NC Central used an 11-0 burst to scoot away from Southern and led 39-31 at the break.
The Eagles (2-5) shot 65 percent from the floor after halftime, making 15 of 23 shots. Miller shot 6 of 11 with three 3-pointers, converted 7 of 10 at the foul line and led with five assists. Larry McKnight, Rashann London and Raasean Davis each scored 15 with London shooting 6 of 7.
Jayden Saddler paced Southern with 18 points, Sidney Umude added 17 with 10 rebounds and Eddie Reese scored 14.
London scored on a drive six seconds into the second half and NC Central put together a 15-4 run in the first five minutes. Southern didn't get closer than nine after that.
