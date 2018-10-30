Missing child alert issued for 3-year-old Florida girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - FDLE investigators are searching for a missing three-year-old Florida girl.
Investigators issued an alert for I’lan Reeves on Tuesday afternoon. She was last seen on Appalachee Parkway in Tallahassee. Investigators did not say when she was last seen.
FDLE said Reeves may be in the company of Levonshay Reeves, 27. The woman and girl have the same last name, but FDLE did not say how or if they are related.
The two may be traveling in a 2015 gold Nissan Sentra with Florida tag IUCJ25, FDLE said.
I’lan Reeves is 3 years old, stands 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds.
FDLE asks anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of these people, contact FDLE Tallahassee at 850-891-4200, or call 911.
