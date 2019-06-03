Mississippi State beats Miami 5-2, back in super regionals

Mississippi State (49-13) is in the super regionals for the fourth time in four seasons under four different head coaches. Peyton Plumlee (6-4) earned the win with five solid innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out three. Cole Gordon earned his 11th save with a scoreless ninth.
Miami (41-20) took an early 1-0 lead when Raymond Gil hit a solo homer in the second inning. Mississippi State bounced back with three runs in the fourth and never trailed again. Tanner Allen and Dustin Skelton both had run-scoring singles during the rally.
Miami's Slade Cecconi (5-4) took the loss, giving up three runs over seven innings.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}