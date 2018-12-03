  • Months later: Hurricane Michael creates giant hole in Florida town

    By: The Associated Press

    BRISTOL, Fla. - Hurricane Michael created a giant hole in a north Florida town that is threatening a nearby cemetery and public housing duplexes.

    The October storm caused a crater along a street in Bristol, which is about 45 miles west of Tallahassee.

    A contractor told a local newspaper that the hole was 40 to 50 feet deep and roughly 250 feet long. Heavy rain over the weekend was expected to make the crater grow larger.

    One of the housing duplexes near the hole has been evacuated.

    The newspaper said the crater is the result of major erosion and is not a sinkhole.

    Hurricane Michael has caused at least $3.4 billion in insured losses in Florida.

