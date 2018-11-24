Police: Man robbed, shot women during shoe sale gone bad

Orlando police say the man then spotted a car left running while the owner opened a gate. He jumped in that car and fled. That car was later found on fire.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the women suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Investigators said the man had arranged to buy shoes from one of the women and shot them after trying to rob them.
Deputies in a nearby county arrested a man who fit the description on drug charges. Investigators are trying to determine whether he is the same person who shot the women.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}