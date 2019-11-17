  • Rangers-Panthers Sums

    First Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 8 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 2:05 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 6 (Fast, Lindgren), 2:39. 3, Florida, Dadonov 9 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 6:50 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 9 (Strome, Hajek), 8:47. Penalties_Buchnevich, NYR, (hooking), 1:01; Haley, NYR, (slashing), 6:18.

    Second Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 6 (Panarin, McKegg), 5:47. 6, Florida, Connolly 7 (Boyle), 7:51. 7, Florida, Dadonov 10 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 17:44. Penalties_Barkov, FLA, (hooking), 0:59.

    Third Period_None. Penalties_Lindgren, NYR, (cross checking), 8:26; Hoffman, FLA, (holding), 8:58; Florida bench, served by Hunt (too many men on the ice), 15:31; Fox, NYR, (hooking), 20:00.

    Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-13-12_33. Florida 13-11-6_30.

    Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Florida 2 of 4.

    Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 4-4-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 7-4-4 (33-30).

    A_16,512 (19,250). T_2:29.

    Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O'Halloran. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Libor Suchanek.

