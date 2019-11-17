Rangers-Panthers Sums

First Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 8 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 2:05 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 6 (Fast, Lindgren), 2:39. 3, Florida, Dadonov 9 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 6:50 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 9 (Strome, Hajek), 8:47. Penalties_Buchnevich, NYR, (hooking), 1:01; Haley, NYR, (slashing), 6:18.
Second Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 6 (Panarin, McKegg), 5:47. 6, Florida, Connolly 7 (Boyle), 7:51. 7, Florida, Dadonov 10 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 17:44. Penalties_Barkov, FLA, (hooking), 0:59.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Lindgren, NYR, (cross checking), 8:26; Hoffman, FLA, (holding), 8:58; Florida bench, served by Hunt (too many men on the ice), 15:31; Fox, NYR, (hooking), 20:00.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-13-12_33. Florida 13-11-6_30.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Florida 2 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 4-4-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 7-4-4 (33-30).
A_16,512 (19,250). T_2:29.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O'Halloran. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Libor Suchanek.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}