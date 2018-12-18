Red tide is giving most of Florida a break after months of infestation

Florida wildlife officials say there were no fish kills from red tide last week.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also says there were no signs of red tide on Florida's Atlantic coast, nor in the Big Bend and Panhandle regions.
In southwest Florida, where the outbreak started late last year, a testing spot in Manatee County had a high concentration of red tide.
Another testing location there had a low concentration and the rest of southwest Florida showed no signs of red tide, according to an agency map tracking the algae on Monday.
In the past year, red tide has killed massive numbers of sea creatures.
