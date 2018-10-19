0 Red tide reaches Florida's Space Coast

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - A toxic algae bloom has reached Florida's Space Coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday said red tide had reached parts of Brevard County.

The wildlife commission says red tide now spans from Miami-Dade County to halfway up Florida's east coast.

Red ted also has been found on beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast, stretching from St. Petersburg to the Florida Keys, as well as some parts of the Florida Panhandle east of Pensacola.

On Cocoa Beach, as people surfed the murky waters a family visiting from the Midwest noticed something different in the air before they knew about red tide.

“My little one, since this morning, has been coughing and we were wondering what it was,” said Nadeen Murad.

New signs posted at lifeguard stands warn of possible throat or skin irritation or coughing because of red tide.

Brevard County is among the 13 counties under a state of emergency because of red tide.

Gemini Elementary School in Melbourne Beach has canceled all outdoor activities for its students until red tide moves from the area.

Meanwhile, businesses are bracing for fewer customers.

“Everyone comes here for the beach and when the beach is negatively affecting their health, it’s probably not going to be good for us,” said concessions worker Breanne Dodier.

In the coming days, water samples north of Cocoa Beach will be tested to see if red tide is still spreading.

The red tide began last October off southwest Florida after Hurricane Irma swept up the state. It has killed massive numbers of fish, along with scores of sea turtles and the state's beloved manatees.

