  • Report: Cracks found on Florida bridge weeks before collapse

    Updated:
    MIAMI (AP) - Crews found cracks in a key part of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Florida earlier than previously acknowledged, but it remains unclear whether the fissures caused the structure's failure.

    The Miami Herald reports that documents from Florida International University show the cracks were found in late February. The structure collapsed March 15, killing six people.

    Related Headlines

    Photos show the cracks in a piece of a support truss on the north end of the span where the collapse began.

    Bridge engineers told the newspaper that the cracks suggest a problem that should have been addressed before the section that failed was moved into place.

    The documents did not indicate whether construction crews repaired the cracks before the failure.

    The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the collapse.

    ___

    Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Cracks found on Florida bridge weeks before collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    US calls for Venezuelan leader Maduro to step down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump decides to exit nuclear accord with Iran

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect in shooting of ATF agent arrested, charged

  • Headline Goes Here

    Duped patients crowdfund for bogus medical care, study says