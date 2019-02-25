According to documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office on Monday, it was his second visit to the parlor in less than 24 hours.
The documents say Kraft arrived at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in a chauffeured 2015 blue Bentley at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20. He was videotaped receiving oral and manual sex from a woman at the spa in Jupiter. Officials say he gave her a $100 bill and another bill.
Kraft and 24 other men were charged last week with soliciting a prostitute as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking.
The 77-year-old Kraft is facing misdemeanor charges of soliciting a prostitute after authorities said he was twice videotaped in a sex act at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, in Jupiter, Florida. Kraft, through his spokesman, has denied the charges.
Police in Florida are expected to issue a warrant Monday for Kraft's arrest.
The Associated Press & Cox Media Group contributed to this report.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
