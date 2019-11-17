Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Sunshine State FCS Championship=
Championship=
Fort Myers Canterbury 28, Santa Fe Catholic 21
Sunshine State VICIS Premier 8-Man=
Championship=
Duval Charter 39, Harvest Community School 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
