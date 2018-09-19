0 School bus drops off Florida student with gunshot wound at fire station

10:16 a.m. update: Police say they do not have any suspect information after a Jacksonville student was shot at a bus stop on his way to school.

Officers said the 17-year-old student is in critical condition.

JSO says the bus driver likely saved his life. The student was able to make it to the bus stop after being shot by someone in a black car, according to police.

The bus driver took the student to a fire station. He was then taken to the hospital, where he went into surgery.

Original story: Jacksonville officers say a school bus driver dropped a student off at a fire station with a gunshot wound Wednesday.

Police are investigating the shooting Wednesday morning shooting that seriously injured the Westside High School student.

UPDATE | #Jacksonville police say the school bus driver who dropped a student off at a fire station after he was shot may have saved his life https://t.co/9SJUNixATC pic.twitter.com/GOFzXO8nI0 — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) September 19, 2018

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the student was walking to his bus stop around 6:15 a.m. when a person in a black vehicle began shooting.

JSO said the 17-year-old student was shot once.

He was able to make it to his bus stop and the bus driver took him to a nearby fire station.

Authorities said the student was taken to UF Health with life-threatening injuries.

17 year old shot walking to the school bus on the Westside. This is the only official statement released by #JSO who is the investigating agency. The investigation is active and ongoing. The questions listed are the questions asked by local media. #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/j2TnDdzJch — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 19, 2018

STORY: "Threat assessment teams" proposed to track students who could pose threat to Duval school safety

The Duval County School Board said the Westside High School student was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

Jso says student waiting at the school bus stop was shot by person in a black car. School bus driver saw victim, got them on bus and drove them to fire station for help. #ANJaxBreaking @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/wFCwTegGF9 — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) September 19, 2018

JFRD, jso, dcps Police all on scene outside fire station. Bus is full of kids. Source tell me bus driver picked up a gunshot wound victim to get them help. pic.twitter.com/yEHBvGikw1 — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) September 19, 2018

There were 21 students onboard the bus.

Some students reportedly saw the shooting occur, according to the school board. Those students are currently being questioned by Jacksonville police.

There is a crisis team at Westside High School and the fire station.

#anjaxbreaking What we have just learned according to a school board member. pic.twitter.com/0msLwYW5gy — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) September 19, 2018

Action News Jax has also learned from the school board that two students on the bus were uncooperative when questioned by officers and one tried to take an officer's Taser.

That student was tased and has been transported to Baptist Hospital and is going to be OK, a school board member said.

The school board said both students will be arrested.

Westside High's principal is at the station and is calming the students.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.