Scott, DeSantis headline kickoff rally in Orlando for Florida GOP

The kickoff rally for the Florida Republicans is being held Thursday at the Ace Cafe restaurant in downtown Orlando.
Scott and DeSantis are the GOP candidates in two of the most anticipated races of the midterm election.
Facing term limits as governor, Scott is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.
DeSantis, whose primary campaign was boosted by an endorsement from President Trump, is facing Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, who is vying to be Florida's first African-American governor.
Later in the day, Vice President Mike Pence is holding fundraising receptions for Scott in Orlando and The Villages.
