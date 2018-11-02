LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators in Polk County said a man shot at two sheriff's deputies who came to his house after receiving a call about a possible domestic dispute.
An hours-long standoff ended Thursday night when deputies finally entered the home in Lakeland and found the man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Neither deputy was injured in the shooting.
Polk County Sheriff's spokesman Brian Bruchey said in an email that deputies initially went to the home to attempt to make contact with a woman and her teenage son. They were found safe at another location early Friday.
Bruchey says the deputies were standing at the door of the home, trying to get the man inside to come outside. He told them he didn't want to go back to jail and started firing.
STANDOFF LAST NIGHT: “The shots went on either side of one of the deputies, narrowly missing both deputies. It was only by the Grace of God that these deputies were not hurt. We are very happy that our deputies are safe, and Jennifer & Shawn Manning are also safe." - Sheriff Judd pic.twitter.com/MQokYL2hYn— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) November 2, 2018
