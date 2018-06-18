  • Smooth criminal? Michael Jackson's elephant escapes enclosure at Florida zoo

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure at a Florida zoo.

    The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open Sunday and wound up in a courtyard.

    Related Headlines

    The zoo said guests weren't endangered and safety protocols were quickly put into place.

    Zoo staff used food to entice the elephant back into the enclosure. Ali was loose for about 20 minutes.

    Read: Jellyfish invasion? 250 stung by jellyfish on Father's Day in Volusia County

    Ali's escape was brief, but the zoo's Facebook followers found humor in the situation.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Smooth criminal? Michael Jackson's elephant escapes enclosure at Florida zoo

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: UK's Boris Johnson defends UN human rights body

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

  • Headline Goes Here

    First lady Melania Trump hates to see families separated

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michael Jackson's elephant escapes enclosure at Florida zoo