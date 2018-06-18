Smooth criminal? Michael Jackson's elephant escapes enclosure at Florida zoo

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open Sunday and wound up in a courtyard.
The zoo said guests weren't endangered and safety protocols were quickly put into place.
Zoo staff used food to entice the elephant back into the enclosure. Ali was loose for about 20 minutes.
Ali's escape was brief, but the zoo's Facebook followers found humor in the situation.
