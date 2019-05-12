  • Tall grass fines lead city to foreclose on Florida man's home

    DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) - It's true, a Florida man said, his grass grew a little too tall. But he doesn't think he should lose his house over it.

    The city of Dunedin moved to foreclose on the home of 69-year-old Jim Ficken over $30,000 in unpaid code violation fines.

    The Tampa Bay Times reports that Ficken was fined $500 a day last summer because his grass was taller than 10 inches.

    Ficken filed a lawsuit against the city seeking a nominal $1 in damages, relief from fines and an end to the city's practice of fining people without considering ability to pay.

    Last summer, Ficken said, he was away for lengthy periods managing the estate of his deceased mother in South Carolina.

    Ficken said the man paid to mow his lawn then died unexpectedly.

