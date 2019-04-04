  • Tampa firefighter tried to solicit sex acts from undercover detective, officials say

    By: Associated Press , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida firefighter was arrested while trying to solicit sex acts from an undercover detective while in his uniform, investigators said.

    Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office officials said Tampa firefighter Brian Hartzler, 46, was charged Wednesday with soliciting to commit prostitution.

    Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson Jason Penny said the agency will make a determination on his status once the report from the Sheriff's Office is reviewed.

    Sheriff Chad Chronister said Hartzler's arrest is part of an operation against human trafficking. Three other men were also arrested.

    He was released from jail on a $500 bail.

