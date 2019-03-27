  • Teen dies after falling out of truck bed in Florida, driver unknowingly keeps going

    By: Associated Press , Kelly Healey

    FREEPORT, Fla. - An Alabama teen died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck in Florida, authorities said.

    A local news outlet reported that 15-year-old Kaden Johnson of Pell City, Alabama, died Tuesday morning on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge near Freeport.

    The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck was crossing the bridge when Johnson fell out and was hit by a car. The car's driver pulled over, but the truck's driver kept going, not realizing Johnson had fallen.

    The truck driver filed a missing persons report with the Walton County Sheriff's Office when he reached his destination and noticed Johnson was missing.

    No charges were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

     

