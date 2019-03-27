Teen dies after falling out of truck bed in Florida, driver unknowingly keeps going

FREEPORT, Fla. - An Alabama teen died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck in Florida, authorities said.
A local news outlet reported that 15-year-old Kaden Johnson of Pell City, Alabama, died Tuesday morning on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge near Freeport.
Related Headlines
The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck was crossing the bridge when Johnson fell out and was hit by a car. The car's driver pulled over, but the truck's driver kept going, not realizing Johnson had fallen.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man rapes neighbor, offers to do housework to 'make it up to her'
- Police: Man tried to hide alcohol on breath with body spray
- Ghostly image on nanny cam, couple says spirit scratched baby
- Want to get to Sesame Street? Head to SeaWorld Orlando!
The truck driver filed a missing persons report with the Walton County Sheriff's Office when he reached his destination and noticed Johnson was missing.
No charges were reported. The crash remains under investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}