Toddler shot in the leg at Florida apartment

The Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook that the shooting was not believed to be a random act.
Police arrived at an apartment complex after receiving a call about a shooting Sunday. The statement said the bullet was fired from inside the apartment.
The toddler was taken to a Daytona Beach hospital, and then transferred to a children's hospital in Orlando. Authorities said the injury was not life-threatening.
No one has been arrested or charged, but the investigation is ongoing.
