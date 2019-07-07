US Coast Guard stops search for man who fell from Carnival Victory cruise ship

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is suspending its search for a 37-year-old crew member who apparently fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Victory.
The agency said Sunday it searched for the missing man for more than 45 hours over about 2,600 square nautical miles.
The Coast Guard was notified Thursday that a Carnival cruise ship crew member fell overboard about 30 miles northwest of Cuba.
The search involved two cutters, as well as air crews.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that the Cuban Border Guard also conducted searches.
