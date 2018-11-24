  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

    By: The Associated Press

    
    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

    02-11-22-29-31

    (two, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

