Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

02-11-22-29-31
(two, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
02-11-22-29-31
(two, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}