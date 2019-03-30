Winning numbers drawn in 'Jackpot Triple Play' game

02-08-13-26-27-39
(two, eight, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
02-08-13-26-27-39
(two, eight, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}