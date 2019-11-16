  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:
    ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

    12-19-34-35-68, Mega Ball: 20

    (twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty)

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

