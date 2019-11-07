  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

    By: The Associated Press

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

    2-8-7-0

    (two, eight, seven, zero)

