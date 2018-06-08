  • Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say

    Updated:
    BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (AP)ong> - DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities are searching a lake in South Florida after a witness called police saying an alligator attacked a woman walking her dog in a park.

    Read: Things to know about alligators in Florida

    Related Headlines

    The caller reported seeing the alligator drag the woman into the lake at about 9:45 a.m. Friday.

    Davie police tell news outlets that officers responding to Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park found a dog on a leash but no signs of the woman.

    Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are at the scene, looking for the alligator.

    In a Sun Sentinel report , Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle said the woman's dogs would not leave the pond as divers searched for her Friday morning.

    Engle said one of the dogs also was bitten by the alligator.

    The pond is in a park near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a major Miami-area tourist and entertainment attraction.

    Authorities closed the park Friday.

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dem lawmakers seek criminal corruption probe of EPA's Pruitt

  • Headline Goes Here

    Government will hold off releasing American back to Syria

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reaction to the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts