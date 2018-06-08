Read: Things to know about alligators in Florida
The caller reported seeing the alligator drag the woman into the lake at about 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Davie police tell news outlets that officers responding to Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park found a dog on a leash but no signs of the woman.
Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are at the scene, looking for the alligator.
In a Sun Sentinel report , Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle said the woman's dogs would not leave the pond as divers searched for her Friday morning.
Engle said one of the dogs also was bitten by the alligator.
The pond is in a park near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a major Miami-area tourist and entertainment attraction.
Authorities closed the park Friday.
