Woman dragged, family carjacked while returning home from Disney, deputies say

MIAMI - A man attacked a woman during a stop at a gas station in Palm City, then drove away in her car with her mother and infant inside, authorities said.
The carjacking happened Sunday afternoon at a Mobil gas station on State Road 714 as the family was returning to Miami after visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, according to a Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Related Headlines
The man pointed a gun at the driver and dragged her from the car, the Sheriff's Office said.
"The victim struggled to protect her family, but was thrown down by the suspect," the post said.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The woman's brother also got out, before the man drove away with the grandmother and the baby, authorities said.
The grandmother, Joanne Segona, told a local newspaper that she begged the carjacker to stop at another gas station, where he let them out, according to The Associated Press.
The Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Jarquay Jean, 21, Monday in north Miami.
Jean remains in jail on $400,000 bail and faces charges of kidnapping and armed carjacking.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}