Ford recalls more than 355,000 pickup trucks over instrument display failure on the dashboard

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 355,000 of its pickup trucks across the U.S. because of an instrument panel display failure that's resulted in critical information, like warning lights and vehicle speed, not showing up on the dashboard.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers certain Ford F-150s from the 2025 model year — as well as other Ford "Super Duty" trucks, including 2025-2026 F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD and F-250 SDs. A recall report dated Aug. 22 notes that the instrument panel cluster (IPC) can fail at startup, resulting in drivers seeing a blank screen.

As a result, the NHTSA notes, drivers may not be able to read critical “safety-related telltales and gauges,” increasing the risk of crash. The recall report notes that Ford isn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue — but had received 95 warranty claims as of June 26.

To address the display failure, Ford is offering a free IPC software update to impacted owners. This fix will be available at authorized dealers or through an “over-the-air” update, the NHTSA notes.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, Ford said that the over-the-air software update is “more convenient for customers compared to an in-person dealer visit." The Michigan-based auto maker added that owner notification letters will soon be sent out with more information and instructions about the remedy.

A total of 355,656 vehicles are covered by the recall, all of which are estimated to have the defect. Recall documents note that the now-recalled IPC software was introduced into production in June 2024, and was taken out in July 2025.

Ford has rolled out several sizeable recalls this year — including 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles recalled over a fuel injector issue last month, as well as a recall covering over 850,000 cars due to potential fuel pump failure.

Kumar Galhotra, chief operating officer at Ford, addressed the recent uptick in recalls at Ford earlier this month — writing in a company blog that the increase “reflects our intensive strategy to quickly find and fix hardware and software issues and go the extra mile to help protect customers,” which includes heightened safety testing.

