France holds the final round of municipal elections ahead of 2027 presidential race

PARIS — French voters returned to the polls Sunday for the second and final round of municipal elections in over 1,500 communes.

The vote is a test of the balance of power on France's local political map before the 2027 presidential race begins to take shape. It is also a measure of whether the far right can convert national momentum into control of major cities, where it has often struggled to break through.

The most closely watched contests are concentrated in major cities after a first round that left France's traditional left and right competitive, the far right strongly placed in several urban races, and President Emmanuel Macron 's Renaissance movement keeping a low profile in many of the most closely watched races.

After days of mergers, withdrawals and tactical deals between lists, three-way races remain common in the runoff.

Paris is one of the biggest prizes. Emmanuel Grégoire, heading a united left and green list, finished first in the opening round with 37.98% of the vote, ahead of conservative Rachida Dati on 25.46%, while La France Insoumise candidate Sophia Chikirou stayed in the race, setting up a volatile contest.

At a polling station in Paris, some voters said turnout itself could prove decisive. “When things are a bit tense between two candidates, it’s abstention that can make the difference,” said Loïc Février, 51, a Paris resident. “If we ever lose this right to vote, it will be very, very hard to get it back.”

Marseille is another marquee battle, where incumbent left-wing Mayor Benoît Payan led with 36.70%, only narrowly ahead of far-right candidate Franck Allisio on 35.02%, with Martine Vassal of the right also still in play.

In Lyon, the runoff is shaping up as a direct duel after ecologist incumbent Grégory Doucet took 37.36% in the first round, just ahead of centrist challenger Jean-Michel Aulas on 36.78%.

Toulouse will test the appeal of LFI in a large city after François Piquemal joined forces with the broader left to try to unseat conservative Mayor Jean-Luc Moudenc, who led the first round with 37.23%.

Other large-city contests will also be watched closely.

In Nice, Eric Ciotti led the first round with 43.43%, ahead of Christian Estrosi on 30.92%, highlighting a split on the right between Estrosi’s more mainstream conservative camp and Ciotti, who is aligned with the far right.

In Nantes, Socialist Mayor Johanna Rolland starts the runoff ahead of her right-wing challenger, while Bordeaux remains open after incumbent Pierre Hurmic topped a fragmented field.

The mood around the vote in Paris mixed familiarity with unease. “I’ve never seen very quiet elections,” said Valérie Pollet, 64. “Verbal violence, we are used to it ... but when I look at what happens in the U.S., I think here it’s quiet in comparison.”

Others linked Sunday’s vote to a darker international backdrop and to the presidential race looming next year. “We have war in Ukraine, war in Gaza, war in the Middle East,” said Elena Van Langhenhoven, 81. “And France, will it see a major shift next year, in the presidential elections? It’s horrendous.”

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Associated Press journalist Alex Turnbull contributed to this report.

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