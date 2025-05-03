Grand Theft Auto VI delayed again, this time until May 2026

BOSTON — (AP) — Fans of the hugely popular video game series Grand Theft Auto will have to wait a little longer to play the latest version.

In a post on X Friday, Rockstar Games said it delayed the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI until May 26, 2026. It apologized for the delay of a game, the release of which has been talked about for several years. It didn't provide any specifics on why the release date has been pushed back from fall of this year.

“With every game we have released, the goal has been to try and exceed your expectations and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” the company said in a statement. “We hope you understand we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, fell Friday by nearly 7%.

Strauss Zelnick, the chairman and CEO for Take-Two Interactive Software, stood by Rockstar in a statement and said it supports the company taking additional time to realize their creative vision. He said it still expects a “groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations.”

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence,” Zelnick said in a statement. "As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Fans of the game reacted to the delay with disappointment but also a shrug -- since it has been suggested the game would be released in 2024 and then this year.

On a Reddit discussion forum dedicated to the game, several fans noted they had seen this before and wouldn't be surprised if the release was delayed again. Others took a more optimistic tone, saying an exact release date means it will actually happen this time around.

One of the last times the game garnered this much buzz was in 2023, when a trailer for the game was leaked online. At the time, Rockstar released the first look of the sixth game 15 hours earlier than planned, citing the leak.

That 90-second trailer gave fans a taste of what comes next for the game. The trailer suggested the next installment would be set in the Miami-inspired Vice City and star a female protagonist, a first for the franchise, named Lucia.

It is unclear whether the delay means any, or all, of these details will remain part of Grand Theft Auto VI.

