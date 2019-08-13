Back to school: Doctors discuss concussions, vaccines and mental health

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 anchor Jorge Estevez and reporter Shannon Butler were joined by a team of doctors for a Facebook Live on Monday evening to discuss all things related to back-to-school time.
The doctors answered questions from Facebook users, covering topics such as sports concussions, physicals, vaccines, mental health and germs.
Watch the full Facebook Live below:
Day 1 is down... but do you have questions about the rest of the year? Join @JEstevezWFTV & @SButlerWFTV for a #backtoschool edition of #yourhealth on the #wftv Facebook page | https://t.co/Z0PRWORsdn pic.twitter.com/1MaiA9TKgW— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) August 12, 2019
