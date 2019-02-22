Do you know your blood pressure? Doctors outline heart health priorities for patients

-
February is American Heart Month. Advocates want to raise awareness about heart health and what you can do to keep your ticker ticking.6
ORLANDO, Fla. - February is American Heart Month. To raise awareness about cardiac health, WFTV anchors Jorge Estevez and Greg Warmoth spoke with medical professionals from AdventHealth Orlando about what Central Floridians need to do to keep their hearts healthy during an episode of "Your Health" on WFTV's Facebook page.
