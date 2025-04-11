France rugby star Chabal does not remember 'a single second' of his career due to concussion

PARIS — (AP) — Rugby star Sébastien Chabal won two Six Nations titles with France, reached a World Cup semifinal and played 62 times for his nation as a powerful forward.

But he does not remember any of it due to memory loss stemming from the concussions he sustained as a player.

"I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played. And I don't remember a single one of the 62 Marseillaises (national anthems) I experienced," Chabal said in an interview with the "Legend" show on YouTube. "I don't have the memory of past moments."

During his career he also won the English title with Sale and scored six tries for France. He was a part of the French side which won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2010, and his thunderous tackling led French crowds to shout “Chabaaaaalll” in a deep tone in admiration of his prowess.

None of it registers with him.

"When I talk about it at home with my wife, I tell her that it feels like I wasn’t the one who played rugby,” he said. “I think that it wasn’t me who played rugby, especially because I don’t remember the moments.”

'The Caveman'

The 47-year-old became a household name in France and in rugby circles abroad because of his bushy black beard, his hard tackling and the icy stare he gave opponents.

His appearance and his intimidating presence on the rugby field earned him nicknames such as “The Caveman,” “The Anesthetist” and “Hannibal Lecter.” It also earned him considerable endorsement deals and says he earned annual income up to 800,000 euros (around $900,000).

He was also quick to rebuke media who tried to interview him in English during the 2007 Rugby World Cup, which was held in France.

Even though he spoke very good English from his time with Sale near Manchester from 2004-09, he would issue a blunt retort saying “we are in France, we speak French.”

Chabal's memory loss is so profound that he says he does not even remember the birth of his daughter and has hazy recollections of his own childhood.

“I don't remember many things. I have two or three childhood memories, but only just," he said. ”But I'm not even sure I remember them, because I was told about them."

Chabal's international career peaked with a 2007 World Cup semifinal and his 14-year club career ended in 2014 with Lyon.

Although he is now speaking about his concussion, he has not sought medical help.

“Go see a doctor, what for?” he said. “My memory won’t come back.”

Rugby lawsuit

Concussions have become a major issue in soccer and rugby in both its formats, the 15-a-side union and the 13-a-side league.

British law firm Rylands Garth said more than 500 former players are taking legal action against sports governing bodies on claims they suffered brain injuries during their careers.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.