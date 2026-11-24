NEW YORK — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientists are turning to outside medical journals to publish urgent information because staff losses have slowed its own sharing of information, the agency's director said Tuesday.

The CDC historically has used health alerts and a publication called Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report to quickly share information about urgent public health matters. But CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz told The Associated Press that the slow review process is why a warning about measles in newborns came out in a medical journal.

“We wanted to make sure that this information got out very quickly. So we asked them to push it to an external journal so that they can get that information out quickly rather than go through” an internal CDC process for information release, Schwartz said.

Schwartz spoke to the AP Tuesday about the challenges she's faced during her first three months in charge of the CDC, and criticisms she's faced from both inside and outside the agency.

Three months into her tenure, she is being investigated by House Democrats, facing a call to resign, and drawing ire from both within and outside the agency. And employees told the AP that staff morale is as bad as ever.

Here are some of the highlights of the interview:

Why the warning about measles in newborns was delayed

Public health leaders were enraged when reports emerged that — amid the worst U.S. measles epidemic in more than three decades — the CDC was slow to provide guidance to doctors on how to recognize and treat measles in unvaccinated women of childbearing age.

In September, CDC scientists submitted a proposed health alert to Schwartz's office. They said CDC administrators didn’t reply for more than a month. That delay was first reported by The Washington Post. The AP confirmed it with a CDC scientist with direct knowledge of the situation who fears retribution for publicly revealing what happened and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

“The idea that CDC scientists (were) not being able to give guidance to American doctors? I mean, like, steam coming out of my ears,” said Dr. Tom Frieden, who was the CDC director during the Obama administration.

HHS officials had attributed the delay to the CDC’s scientific review and clearance process. Schwartz on Tuesday suggested it's faster for CDC scientists to submit articles to external publications, and go through their peer review processes, than to have the CDC put it out directly.

Since President Donald Trump took office early last year, the CDC has lost about 30% of its staff, largely through layoffs, retirements and resignations.

“We're operating under a situation where we do not have the same resources that we once did, prior to my coming here,” she said. The office that clears direct releases “do not have the amount of personnel that they had in prior times,” she said.

The CDC scientist noted other health alerts this year have come out fairly quickly, like one about hantavirus.

Schwartz says a change in measles death reporting was an example of ‘radical transparency’

At Schwartz’s nomination hearing in July, she pledged to use “radical transparency” to rebuild public trust in the agency.

But the CDC has been repeatedly criticized for growing less transparent.

A focus of that criticism was a decision in late August, shortly after Schwartz started, regarding the reporting of measles-associated deaths. Customarily, CDC shares state-reported deaths on its website. But after initially posting about two deaths in Pennsylvania, the CDC deleted them and said it was doing further investigation.

The action smacked of meddling from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who initially said the Pennsylvania deaths may have been " altogether fabricated." Kennedy also has questioned the reported number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths.

Schwartz told the AP that Kennedy played no part in the decision to take the Pennsylvania deaths off CDC's tally.

She said “the CDC did not do a great job during COVID of defining what a COVID death is” and wanted a nationwide, uniform definition of what should be counted as a measles death. That is still being developed, so the agency is reviewing death certificates before updating its count.

Others see that decision not as a sign of radical transparency, but rather as something else.

"As the (measles) crisis worsens, we are concerned that you continue to direct an effort at CDC to downplay the outbreak and artificially reduce the number of measles deaths that CDC reports to the public," three Democrats on the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee said in a recent letter to Schwartz.

Schwartz is working toward multiple goals, but not using her bully pulpit for vaccinations

Schwartz told the AP she came to the job with three priorities — to rebuild trust in the CDC, to modernize the agency and to strengthen the CDC's relationships with state and territorial partners.

She said she's been making a number of trips to meet leaders of state and tribal agencies, and pushing for the development of an early-warning Biothreat Radar program that she calls "the future of CDC."

What she has not been doing, she acknowledged, is being a highly visible and vocal advocate for vaccines.

The measles outbreak has especially hit the " Plain communities " of Amish and conservative Mennonites — so named for their modest dress and limited use of technology. Vaccination rates range widely, but overall they are less likely to be vaccinated than the general population.

Members of these close-knit religious communities “made decisions about their vaccine status 10, 20, 30, 40 years ago. So our approach is not to get on the bully pulpit and say ‘Verily, thou shalt get the vaccine,’” she said.

The CDC is supporting efforts to find trusted messengers to work on the ground in affected communities, rather than having a CDC official appear “on a TV show on the weekend when these people are not even watching this TV show,” she said.

OK, but why not promote flu, COVID-19 and other vaccinations, as previous CDC directors have?

She argues that she's constrained by a lawsuit filed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and other organizations.

Schwartz contends that while the case is ongoing, “I'm sort of constrained in what I can and what I cannot say.”

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