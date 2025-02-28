West Virginia judge orders monitor for foster kids in hotels, camps after child suicide attempt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A West Virginia judge ordered that a monitor be put in place to oversee state child protective services placements in hotels and camps on Friday after a 12-year-old boy in state care attempted suicide in a hotel room last week.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers said the West Virginia Department of Human Services will be under an “improvement period” for a year under her appointed monitor, Cindy Largent-Hill, the state Supreme Court's children's services division director. Akers ordered that Hill collect data and create public reports on children being housed in unlicensed facilities after “troubling reports” of kids being housed in hotels and 4H camps attacking staff and each other, experiencing suicidal and homicidal thoughts and being restrained in the U.S. state with the most kids in foster care.

“What we cannot have are continued failures of that magnitude,” she said.

Children across the country have for years been housed in offices, camps, hotels and even sometimes jails as states have struggled to find emergency placements — especially those with the most complex mental health, medical or physical needs that make finding a placement with a foster family more challenging.

Just last month in Kentucky, Auditor Allison Ball described "deeply concerning issues impacting foster children." Ball said she planned to conduct a broader investigation after a preliminary review found dozens of foster children ranging from teens to toddlers spent nights sleeping in social services buildings while awaiting placement by a state agency.

In 2020, the state of Kansas settled a class-action lawsuit filed by child care advocates. The settlement required the state to stop sheltering foster children in hotels, motels, cars, stores, offices, unlicensed homes or any other non-child-welfare housing.

A 2019 class-action lawsuit against the state welfare system says West Virginia foster care children’s needs have gone unmet because of a shortage of caseworkers, an overreliance on institutionalization and a lack of mental health support. The lawsuit is scheduled for trial later this year.

Largely overwhelmed by the opioid epidemic in a state with the most overdose deaths per capita, West Virginia also has the highest rate of children in foster care — currently more than 6,000 in a state of about 1.8 million.

During Friday's hearing, Akers said a 12-year-old boy who was being housed in a Charleston-area hotel while in state care attempted suicide last week three days after being removed from an unsuccessful foster care placement. The child had “very serious, dynamic needs” resulting from trauma he experienced with his biological family and multiple different foster placements and has had to be hospitalized in the past for mental health challenges, Akers said in court.

Akers said she grew concerned after the incident wasn’t disclosed to the guardian ad litem representing the child or during a scheduled review hearing of the child’s case in her courtroom. The judge said the court also wasn’t made aware that the state was housing the child in a hotel, and that it wasn't the first example of a failure by the state to disclose such information.

After further review of the boy’s case, Akers found out that the communication breakdown occurred because a Child Protective Services worker was out sick. She said procedures should be implemented to prevent such oversights in the future and that the state has a “moral and legal responsibility” to do so.

“All of us here have this power — whatever our small power is in the bigger picture of all of it," she said. "But those without power here are the children. They have to live where they’re told. They have to go where they’re told. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to protect them.”

West Virginia Department of Human Services Cabinet Secretary Alex Mayer, who began work in West Virginia about a month ago after leading child protective services in South Dakota, said he began meeting with providers to see what can be done to improve the system even before Akers' order. “Coming into this role, I knew it was broken, because it’s broken across the country,” he said.

Mayer said he welcomed the implementation of the monitor.

“If we didn’t have to have children in hotels, we don’t we want them in hotels,” he said. “We want them in appropriate levels of care where they can start either getting treatment that they need or they can be in a loving home to receive support while their family goes through the court process.”

Associated Press journalist John Raby contributed to this report.

