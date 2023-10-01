Heavy rain continues on Central Florida coast, flood advisories in effect

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coastal Central Florida woke up to another dangerously wet day Sunday.

A flood warning has been issued for portions of Brevard County that will be in effect through at least 10 a.m.

Up to five inches of rain have fallen in some areas with an additional two inches expected in the warning area.

A flood advisory was also issued for portions of Volusia County at 5:30 a.m. that will remain in effect through much of the morning. Up to two inches of rain have fallen there with another one to two inches expected. Drivers are being urged to use caution and avoid flooded roads.

Oct 1 | A Flood Warning has been issue for portions of Brevard county through 10:15 AM. Between 2 to 5 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional amounts up to 2 inches are possible. Use caution if driving and avoid flooded roadways! pic.twitter.com/JUbdbQbYCx — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) October 1, 2023

Sunday’s showers are stretching into Seminole County as well with heavy rain falling in Winter Springs, Altamonte Springs and Geneva.

Breezy conditions in the second half of the day could lead to some coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents.

Conditions will begin to dry out next week with lower chances for rain and highs remaining in the 80s.

