How much house $1 million buys you in Port St. Lucie

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Port St. Lucie. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
9323 SW Pinnacle Pl, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,844
- Price per square foot: $351
- See 9323 SW Pinnacle Pl, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
11965 SW Sandy Bay Cir, Port St. Lucie
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,312
- Price per square foot: $301
- See 11965 SW Sandy Bay Cir, Port St. Lucie on Redfin.com
9155 SW Shinnecock Dr, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $999,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,876
- Price per square foot: $347
- See 9155 SW Shinnecock Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
7677 Charleston Way, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,757
- Price per square foot: $265
- See 7677 Charleston Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
153 SE Calmo Cir, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,735
- Price per square foot: $365
- See 153 SE Calmo Cir, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
11000 Pine Creek Ln, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,451
- Price per square foot: $286
- See 11000 Pine Creek Ln, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
18102 Bridle Way, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,991
- Price per square foot: $330
- See 18102 Bridle Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
9203 SW Pinnacle Pl, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $988,221
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,844
- Price per square foot: $347
- See 9203 SW Pinnacle Pl, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
8650 SW Felicita Way, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $979,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,563
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 8650 SW Felicita Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
8060 Kiawah Trce, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $975,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,066
- Price per square foot: $318
- See 8060 Kiawah Trce, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
8825 Bally Bunion Rd, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,676
- Price per square foot: $265
- See 8825 Bally Bunion Rd, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
11338 SW Sea Cove Ln, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,171
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 11338 SW Sea Cove Ln, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
7839 Sabal Lake Dr, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $974,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,999
- Price per square foot: $325
- See 7839 Sabal Lake Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
11282 SW Sea Cove Ln, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $969,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,668
- Price per square foot: $363
- See 11282 SW Sea Cove Ln, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
11961 SW Chestnut Grove Dr, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $959,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,108
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 11961 SW Chestnut Grove Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
12354 Golden Eagle St, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,833
- Price per square foot: $518
- See 12354 Golden Eagle St, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
142 SE Calmo Cir, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,794
- Price per square foot: $339
- See 142 SE Calmo Cir, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
8566 SW Felicita Way, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $940,350
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,265
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 8566 SW Felicita Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
11051 SW Ivory Springs Ln, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,753
- Price per square foot: $335
- See 11051 SW Ivory Springs Ln, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
11752 SW Coronado Springs Dr, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,753
- Price per square foot: $335
- See 11752 SW Coronado Springs Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
213 NE Sagamore Ter NE, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,493
- Price per square foot: $371
- See 213 NE Sagamore Ter NE, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
2053 SE Mosaic Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $899,999
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,135
- Price per square foot: $287
- See 2053 SE Mosaic Blvd, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
13865 SE Blackwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,586
- Price per square foot: $347
- See 13865 SE Blackwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
3283 SE West Snow Rd, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $899,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,752
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 3283 SE West Snow Rd, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
314 NE Surfside Ave, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,716
- Price per square foot: $331
- See 314 NE Surfside Ave, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
8055 Kiawah Trce, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,679
- Price per square foot: $335
- See 8055 Kiawah Trce, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
9134 SW Pepoli Way, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,758
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 9134 SW Pepoli Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.