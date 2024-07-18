Hundreds gather at banquet hall to celebrate life of former fire chief killed at Trump rally

FREEPORT, Pa. — (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of the former fire chief who was fatally shot during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

Fire trucks and police vehicles filled the parking lot outside the banquet hall where friends of Corey Comperatore went to pay their respects to him and his family.

Sharpshooters were stationed atop buildings overlooking the venue and the dozens of people waiting in line to enter. Among the mourners were firefighters in dress uniforms and a group of five men in black suits with gold, red and blue “Trump 2024” buttons on their lapels.

A box truck parked on a route to the banquet hall displayed video screens showing slides, including a photograph of Trump raising his fist after last Saturday's shooting, with the slogan “never surrender” and a message expressing prayers for Trump and Comperatore.

The visitation was the second event memorializing Comperatore. Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday at a vigil for him at an auto racing track.

Danna Burke, a neighbor whose son spent time with Comperatore on the fire department, said he was always upbeat and ready to help out with anything.

“If you were sad, just go talk to Corey,” Burke said.

She recalled how Comperatore took it upon himself to mow her grass after her husband had a stroke last fall.

“He’s always had the neatest lawn, the best dogs ever, the cutest family,” Burke said. “And he’s always helped us with different things my husband needed.”

Comperatore, 50, worked as a project and tooling engineer, was an Army reservist and spent many years as a volunteer firefighter after serving as chief, according to his obituary.

He died Saturday during the attempt on Trump's life at the rally in Butler. Comperatore spent the final moments of his life shielding his wife and daughter from gunfire, officials said.

A statement issued Thursday by Comperatore's family described him as a “beloved father and husband, and a friend to so many throughout the Butler region.”

"Our family is finding comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world, through the support of our church and community, and most of all through the strength of God," the statement said.

Vigil organizer Kelly McCollough told the crowd Wednesday that the event was not political in nature, adding that there was no room for hate or personal opinions other than an outpouring of support for the Comperatore family.

“Tonight is about unity," McCollough said. “We need each other. We need to feel love. We need to feel safe. We need clarity in this chaos. We need strength. We need healing.”

Dan Ritter, who gave a eulogy, said he bought Comperatore’s childhood home in 1993, sparking a friendship that grew with their shared values of family, Christian faith and politics.

“Corey loved his family and was always spending time with them,” Ritter said. “This past Saturday was supposed to be one of those days for him. He did what a good father would do. He protected those he loved. He’s a true hero for us all.”

Jeff Lowers of the Freeport Fire Department trained with Comperatore and said at the vigil that he always had a smile on his face.

Afterward, Heidi Powell, a family friend, read remarks from Comperatore’s high school economics teacher, who could not attend the vigil.

“What made Corey truly extraordinary was his indomitable spirit, unyielding courage, his unflappable optimism,” the teacher, Mark Wyant, wrote.

Comperatore’s pastor, Jonathan Fehl of Cabot Methodist Church in Cabot, said the family “has been humbled by the way this community has rallied around them,” and by the support they have received from people around the world.

The vigil concluded with people in the crowd lighting candles and raising cellphones, glow sticks and lighters as Comperatore’s favorite song — “I Can Only Imagine,” by Christian rock band MercyMe — played while pictures of him and his family were shown on a screen.

Two other people were wounded at the rally: David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township. As of Wednesday night, both had been upgraded to serious but stable condition, according to a spokesperson with Allegheny Health Network.

Joseph Feldman, an attorney for Copenhaver, said Wednesday that he had spoken with his client by phone.

“He seems to be in good spirits, but he also understands the gravity of the situation,” Feldman said. "And he’s deeply saddened about what has occurred, and he’s deeply sympathetic” to the other victims and their families.

Feldman said Copenhaver suffered “life-altering injuries,” declining to go into detail. He said Copenhaver’s priority is to “keep up with the medical treatment he’s receiving and hopefully be released at some point.”

In a statement, Dutch's family thanked the “greater western Pennsylvania community and countless others across the country and world” for the incredible outpouring of prayers and well wishes.

Trump suffered an ear injury but was not seriously hurt and has been participating this week in the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Associated Press reporters Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas; Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington; and Michael Rubinkam in northeastern Pennsylvania contributed.

