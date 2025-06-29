Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG, Austria — (AP) — Lando Norris held off a race-long challenge from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and lift his Formula 1 title hopes.

Norris and Piastri battled for the lead early on, with the Australian briefly into the lead before Norris took the position back. A rash lunge by Piastri nearly caused a collision soon after.

Piastri lost ground at the pit stops and was run wide onto the grass by Alpine’s Franco Colapinto while cutting through traffic. He soon made up ground on Norris but wasn’t quite close enough to try overtaking.

Over the radio, Norris called it a “beautiful one-two” finish for the team.

“We had a great battle, that’s for sure,” he added later. "A lot of stress, but a lot of fun. A nice battle, so well done to Oscar."

A two-horse race at the top

More than ever this season, the title fight focuses on the two McLarens after defending champion Max Verstappen was hit by Kimi Antonelli on the opening lap, ending his race. Overall leader Piastri leads second-placed Norris by 15 points, with Verstappen still third but now 61 off the lead.

Piastri apologized to McLaren for the near-collision between the two, which came one race after Norris collided with him in Canada. The Australian said he regretted not making more of his few seconds in the lead earlier in the race.

“I hope it was good watching because it was pretty hard work from the car,” Piastri said. “I tried my absolute best and probably could have done a better job when I just got ahead momentarily. It was a good battle, a bit on the edge at times.

Ferrari strong with third and fourth

Charles Leclerc was third for his third podium finish in four races, with his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth.

George Russell, who won the last race in Canada, was fifth for Mercedes and Liam Lawson sixth for Racing Bulls in his best result of the season. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin held off Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto for seventh. The second Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg was ninth and Esteban Ocon finished 10th for Haas.

