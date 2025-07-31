The Latest: America's school children face Trump order to resume push-ups and pull-ups

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test for American school children, the White House says. The program created in 1966 had children prove they could run and perform sit-ups and pull-ups or push-ups, among other athletic feats. It was changed in 2012 during President Barack Obama's administration to focus more on individual health.

Trump also is engaging in a flurry of trade activity with just hours left before his deadline at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time Friday for new tariffs to take effect on U.S. imports of goods from around the world. The implementation is being portrayed by the White House as a testament to Trump's negotiating skills, even as concerns persist that the taxes will stunt the U.S. economy and increase inflation in ways that disproportionately harm working-class Americans.

Jeffries visit to Texas highlights Democrats’ frustration, lack of options on redistricting

A visit by U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to Texas on Thursday allowed him and fellow Democrats to vent their anger over a Republican plan for redrawing the state’s congressional districts more in their favor.

It also highlighted the lack of options Democrats have for preventing it.

Jeffries held a news conference at the Texas Capitol with Democrats in Congress and the Republican-dominated Legislature. Republicans have unveiled a plan designed to create five more winnable seats for the GOP, which President Donald Trump is pushing ahead of the 2026 elections.

“It’s an all-hands-on-deck moment, and all options should be on the table to protect the people of Texas,” Jeffries said.

But none of the Democrats provided any details about how they plan to stop Republicans from passing their proposed map. Jeffries said he is letting Texas Democrats decide how to try to thwart the GOP’s plans.

Democratic senator wants IGs to investigate DOGE

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is asking inspectors general throughout the federal government to investigate how much “waste” of taxpayer dollars was created by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The request turns the purpose of DOGE on its head. Instead of preventing the waste of taxpayer dollars, Blumenthal says that DOGE wasted billions of dollars.

Blumenthal’s request follows a report from Democrats on the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which concluded DOGE has become a “source of immense waste, opacity and harm.”

Most of the projected $21.7 billion in “waste” cited by the subcommittee’s minority staff came from programs that allowed federal employees to get paid leave for up to eight months before resigning or retiring and for placing employees on administrative leave for weeks or months prior to their involuntary separation. The subcommittee did not include projected savings from the firings and early retirements, which Blumenthal said are unknown.

“It is critical that the American people have full accounting of DOGE’s devastating, and possibly irreversible actions,” Blumenthal said in his letter to the IGs.

Brazil calls Trump’s new 50% tariffs unjust as talks continue

Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday that more than a third of exports to the U.S. will be affected by Trump’s new 50% tariffs. Exemptions include aircraft parts, aluminum and fertilizers, which together make up 45% of Brazil’s exports. Steel already faces tariffs.

Trump didn't cite economics in declaring the steep taxes — he's expressed displeasure that the nation's former right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, is being tried at the Supreme Court for allegedly masterminding a coup attempt and plotting to kill his presidential rival.

Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said after meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Brazil’s Supreme Court is independent and will not yield to foreign pressures.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad also called the move unjust, and said talks with U.S. officials are ongoing.

US, NATO members warn of increasing Iranian threats in Europe, North America

The United States and many of its NATO allies are accusing Iran’s intelligence apparatus of stepping up threats throughout Europe and North America. The alliance is demanding that Tehran end attempts to kill, kidnap or harass Iranian dissidents.

In a joint statement, NATO members Albania, Belgium, Britain, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United States said they “condemn the growing number of state threats from Iranian intelligence services in our respective territories.” Austria, a non-NATO member, also signed.

“We are united in our opposition to the attempts of Iranian intelligence services to kill, kidnap, and harass people in Europe and North America in clear violation of our sovereignty,” the statement said. “These services are increasingly collaborating with international criminal organizations to target journalists, dissidents, Jewish citizens, and current and former officials in Europe and North America. This is unacceptable.”

Trump announces 90-day negotiating period with Mexico as 25% tariff rates stay in place

Trump said Thursday that there would be a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico after a call with its leader, and that meanwhile his 25% tariffs on U.S. imports of Mexican goods will stay in place.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, said his phone conversation with President Claudia Sheinbaum was “very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other.”

Trump also said that Mexico would end its “Non Tariff Trade Barriers,” but he didn’t provide specifics.

Biden’s longest serving advisor appears before House in Republican inquiry into former president’s age

Mike Donilon, who has served as an aide to former President Joe Biden since 1981, has voluntarily appeared before the House Oversight Committee.

Donilon, a senior advisor in the Biden White House, took no questions as he entered the committee room.

The Republican-led committee is investigating allegations that the former president experienced such a cognitive decline in office that an autopen was used to execute laws and policies on his behalf.

Another longtime Biden staffer, Steve Ricchetti, testified Wednesday that Biden was of sound mind “at all times” during his presidency.

Virginia Giuffre’s family expresses shock over Trump saying Epstein ‘stole’ her

Giuffre was among Jeffrey Epstein's most well-known sex trafficking accusers. Her family says it's shocking to hear Trump say the disgraced financier "stole" her from him. They also want Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell to continue serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

Giuffre accused Britain's Prince Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by Epstein, and has been a central figure in conspiracy theories. She died by suicide this year. Her family said she had endured death threats and financial ruin for cooperating with authorities.

"We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this," her family's statement said. It came shortly after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was a criminal defense attorney for Trump, interviewed Maxwell. A Trump administration official said the president is not considering clemency.

With growing urgency, more US Jews urge Israel to ensure food for Palestinians in Gaza

For most Jewish Americans, whatever their political persuasion, support for Israel has been a bedrock principle. Thus it's notable that a broad swath of U.S. Jews — reacting to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza — have been urging the Israeli government to do more to ensure the delivery of food and medicine.

There is no overwhelming consensus. On the left, some U.S. Jews contend that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is guilty of genocide. On the right, some conservative Jewish news outlets have suggested that the widely verified food crisis in Gaza is a hoax.

What is clear is that the ranks of American Jews alarmed by the current conditions in Gaza have swelled and now include major organizations that customarily avoid critiques of Israeli policies.

Trump administration cancels plans for new offshore wind projects

More than 3.5 million acres of federal waters had been designated wind energy areas most suitable for offshore development. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is now rescinding all such designations.

Wind lease sales were anticipated off the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Maine, New York, California and Oregon, as well as in the central Atlantic, under a five-year schedule President Joe Biden announced. Trump is reversing such policies, relying on false and misleading claims as promoted fossil fuels in a series of executive orders. Among them: An order by his interior secretary this week described wind and solar as unreliable, foreign-controlled energy sources.

Attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia are suing in federal court to challenge the halt to wind energy leasing and permitting.

Senate rejects Sen. Sanders on weapons for Israel, but opposition grows as Palestinians starve

Sen. Bernie Sanders ' latest effort to block the sale of U.S. bombs and firearms to Israel was rejected, but the showed growing opposition to the arms sales amid widespread hunger and suffering in Gaza.

“Americans want this to end. They do not want to be complicit in an unfolding famine and deadly civilian massacres,” Sanders said.

The independent from Vermont has repeatedly tried to block the sale of offensive weapons to Israel. This time, 27 Democrats — more than half the caucus — voted against selling 20,000 assault rifles, and 24 voted against selling $675 million in bombs. The tally showed how images of starvation in Gaza are creating a growing schism in Congress, where Israel has traditionally seen overwhelming support.

Trump trades tough talk with former Russian leader

Trump issued a warning to Dmitry Medvedev in a Truth Social post early Thursday, saying the former Russian president should “watch his words” and that he’s “entering very dangerous territory!”

Medvedev, a top lieutenant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned Trump this week against "playing the ultimatum game with Russia," saying "each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war" between Russia and the United States.

Trump lashes out at India for its relationship with Russia

The president suggested on Truth Social that he plans to do as little trade as possible with India and Russia.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia,” Trump posted. “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way.”

Trump announced on Wednesday 25% tariffs on goods from India and additional penalties for India’s reliance on Russia for oil and military equipment.

How Americans’ views of racial discrimination have shifted since 2021, according to AP-NORC polling

Slightly less than half of U.S. adults believe Black people face "a great deal" or "quite a bit" of discrimination in the United States, according to a new poll. That's a decline from the solid majority, 60%, who thought Black Americans faced high levels of discrimination in the spring of 2021, months after racial reckoning protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

Significant numbers of Americans also think diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, also known as DEI, are backfiring against the groups they're intended to help, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, including many people who belong to those groups.

The findings suggest Americans' views on racial discrimination have shifted substantially since four years ago, when many companies launched efforts to promote diversity within their workforces and the products they sold. Since then, many of those companies have reversed themselves and retreated from their diversity practices, a trend accelerating under pressure from Trump, who has sought to withhold federal money from schools and companies that promote DEI.

Kamala Harris is promising a page-turner in new memoir about her presidential run

The former vice president says "107 Days," the length of her historic presidential run, will be published by Simon & Schuster on Sept. 23.

“I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days,” Harris said in a video announcement on Thursday. “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp declined to offer any specifics on what Harris will write about, including her thoughts on questions about President Joe Biden's fitness for office, but said Harris "addresses everything we would want her to address."

Harris announced on Wednesday that she will not run for California governor in 2026.

Trump to re-establish Presidential Fitness Test for American school children

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on social media that the president will host professional athletes at the White House Thursday as he signs an executive order re-establishing the program.

The program created in 1966 had children run and perform sit-ups, pull-ups or push-ups and a sit-and-reach test. It was changed in 2012 during President Barack Obama’s administration to focus more on individual health than athletic feats.

US applications for jobless benefits inch up for the first time in 7 weeks, but layoffs remain low

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits is inching up as businesses retain staff amid the economic uncertainty around U.S. trade policy.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims for the week ending July 26 ticked up by 1,000 to 218,000. It was the first time in seven weeks that benefit applications rose, although layoffs remain at historically low levels. Though the top line numbers reflect a broadly healthy labor market by historical standards, some weakness has surfaced. If consumers continue to pull back on spending, a decline in demand could push businesses to freeze hiring or cut staff.

Companies announcing job cuts this year include Procter & Gamble, Dow, CNN, Starbucks, Southwest Airlines, Microsoft, Google, Meta and most recently, Intel and The Walt Disney Co.

A key US inflation gauge rose last month as Trump’s tariffs raised prices

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge ticked higher last month in a sign that Trump’s broad-based tariffs are starting to raise prices on many goods.

Prices rose 2.6% in June compared with a year ago, the Commerce Department said Thursday, up from an annual pace of 2.4% in May. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices rose 2.8% in the past year, the same as the previous month, which was revised higher. The figures are above the Fed’s 2% goal.

The uptick helps explain the central bank's reluctance to cut its key interest rate, despite Trump's repeated demands. On Wednesday, the Fed left its key rate unchanged at 4.3%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested it could take months to determine whether the import duties will cause just a one-time increase in prices or a more persistent increase in inflation.

Trump using Canada’s recognition of Palestinian state in trade talks

Trump said Canada's announcement it will recognize a Palestinian state "will make it very hard" for the U.S. to reach a trade agreement with its northern neighbor.

The threat posted in the early hours Thursday on Trump’s social media network is the latest way he has sought to use his trade war to coerce countries on unrelated issues, and is a swing from the ambivalence he has expressed about other countries making such a move.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine,” Trump posted on Truth Social just past midnight. “That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!

The Republican president said this week that he didn't mind British Prime Minister Keir Starmer taking a position on the issue of formally recognizing Palestinian statehood. And last week, he said French President Emmanuel Macron's similar move was "not going to change anything."

All the ways Republicans want to honor Trump, from the $100 bill to Mount Rushmore

Imagine getting the day off work for Donald Trump's birthday. Receiving a $100 bill with Trump's portrait on it. Touching down at Donald J. Trump International Airport near the nation's capital. And taking in a show at the Donald J. Trump Center for Performing Arts.

All would be possible under a series of bills Republican lawmakers have sponsored this year.

Trump is little more than six months into his second term, but some Republicans are ready to elevate him into the pantheon of American greats, proposing an ever-growing list of bills paying tribute well before his second term ends. One lawmaker even proposes carving his face into Mount Rushmore.

It’s a legislative exercise that mixes flattery and politics, providing another stark reminder of the Republican Party’s transformation under Trump as lawmakers from red-leaning states and congressional districts look for ways to win the president’s good graces — and stay close to his supporters.

Trump’s flurry of trade activity includes tariffs on Brazil and a deal with South Korea

The United States will impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India's purchasing of Russian oil, Trump said Wednesday.

The new tariffs were part of a flurry of trade activity that included a series of executive actions regarding Brazil, copper and shipments of goods worth less than $800, as well as a reduced 15% tax on imports from South Korea, including its autos.

It was all a prelude to Friday when Trump’s new tariff regime is scheduled to start, an event the White House has portrayed as a testament to Trump’s negotiating skills even as concerns persist about the taxes hurting growth and increasing inflationary pressures.

The South Korea agreement will impose a 15% tariff, instead of the 25% Trump had threatened. South Korea would also buy $100 billion in energy resources from the U.S. and provide $350 billion for “investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as president,” Trump said.

Triumphant in trade talks, Trump and his tariffs still face a challenge in federal court

Trump has been getting his way on trade, strong-arming the European Union, Japan and other partners to accept once unthinkably high taxes on their exports to the United States.

But his radical overhaul of American trade policy has not gone unchallenged. He’s facing at least seven lawsuits charging that he’s overstepped his authority. The plaintiffs want his biggest, boldest tariffs thrown out.

And they won Round One. Now it goes on to Round Two.

On Thursday, the 11 judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, which typically specializes in patent law, are scheduled to hear oral arguments from the Trump administration and from the states and businesses that want his sweeping import taxes struck down.

That court earlier allowed the federal government to continue collecting Trump's tariffs as the case works its way through the judicial system.

