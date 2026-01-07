The Latest: Denmark and Greenland seek talks with Rubio

Denmark and Greenland are seeking a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the Trump administration doubled down on its intention to take over the strategic Arctic island, a self-governing Danish territory.

Tensions escalated after the White House said Tuesday that the "U.S. military is always an option," even as a series of European leaders rejected President Donald Trump's renewed demands and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that a U.S. takeover would amount to the end of the NATO military alliance. Trump has floated since his first term the idea of acquiring the world's largest island to ensure U.S. security in the Arctic.

The Latest:

Venezuelan oil redirected to the U.S.?

Trump said Tuesday that the nation would provide 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the U.S., pledging to use proceeds from the sale of this oil "to benefit the people" of both countries. The Venezuelan government had no immediate comment on this announcement. White House is organizing a meeting Friday with U.S. oil company executives from companies like Exxon and Chevron to discuss Venezuela, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the plans.

Trump pulling social safety net from Democratic states

The administration is withholding funding for programs that support needy families with children in five Democratic-led states over concerns about fraud — California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the program, will require the states to provide extra documentation to access the funds, but the administration did not detail the fraud allegations. Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York is prepared to litigate to maintain support for some of the poorest American families.

Polling shows Americans doubt Trump on Venezuela

Trump voters interviewed by AP journalists around the country praised the operation and expressed faith in Trump's course — but not always limitless faith. Trump's intensifying rhetoric about expanding U.S. power elsewhere in the hemisphere made some of his die-hard supporters nervous.

Polling conducted in the immediate aftermath of the military operation suggested that many Americans are unconvinced that the U.S. should step in to take control of the country.

