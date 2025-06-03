The Latest: Ex-Homeland Security official fights back against Trump’s investigation order

A former Homeland Security official during President Donald Trump's first administration, who authored an anonymous op-ed sharply critical of the president, is calling on independent government watchdogs to investigate after Trump ordered the department to look into his government service.

Miles Taylor was once chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security and warned in an interview with The Associated Press of the far-reaching implications of Trump's April 9 memorandum.

Trump is going after Sen. Rand Paul as he works to pass his big bill

The president fired off a series of angry posts on social media Tuesday morning about Paul’s opposition to Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts package.

The Kentucky Republican is among GOP senators who have concerns about the likely deficit increases the bill will cause.

Trump said Paul “has very little understanding” of the bill and “loves voting ‘NO’ on everything.”

“Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!),” the president wrote. He added that “the people of Kentucky can’t stand him.”

Republican push for proof of citizenship to vote proves a tough sell in the states

President Trump and congressional Republicans have made it a priority this year to require people to prove citizenship before they can register to vote. Turning that aspiration into reality has proved difficult.

Trump's executive order directing a documentary, proof-of-citizenship requirement for federal elections has been blocked by a judge, while federal legislation to accomplish it doesn't appear to have the votes to pass in the Senate. At the same time, state-level efforts have found little success, even in places where Republicans control the legislature and governor's office.

The most recent state effort to falter is in Texas, where a Senate bill failed to gain full legislative approval before lawmakers adjourned Monday. The Texas bill was one of the nation’s most sweeping proof-of-citizenship proposals because it would have applied not only to new registrants but also to the state’s roughly 18.6 million registered voters.

US growth likely to slow to 1.6% this year, hobbled by Trump’s trade wars, OECD says

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development forecast Tuesday that the U.S. economy — the world’s largest — will slow further to just 1.5% in 2026. Trump’s policies have raised average U.S. tariff rates from around 2.5% when he returned to the White House to 15.4%, the highest since 1938, according to the OECD. Tariffs raise costs for consumers and American manufacturers that rely on imported raw materials and components.

World economic growth will slow to just 2.9% this year and stay there in 2026, according to the OECD’s forecast. It marks a substantial deceleration from growth of 3.3% global growth last year and 3.4% in 2023.

The world economy has proven remarkably resilient in recent years, continuing to expand steadily — though unspectacularly — in the face of global shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But global trade and the economic outlook have been clouded by Trump’s sweeping taxes on imports, the unpredictable way he’s rolled them out and the threat of retaliation from other countries.

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Trump wants to double the amount of oil coursing through Alaska's vast pipeline system and build a massive natural gas project as its "big, beautiful twin," a top administration official said Monday while touring a prolific oil field near the Arctic Ocean.

The remarks by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright came as he and two other Trump Cabinet members — Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin — visited Prudhoe Bay as part of a multiday trip aimed at highlighting Trump's push to expand oil and gas drilling, mining and logging in the state that drew criticism from environmentalists.

During the trip, Burgum's agency announced plans to repeal Biden-era restrictions on future leasing and industrial development in portions of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska that are designated as special for their wildlife, subsistence or other values.

Man accused of trying to get witness against him deported by writing letters threatening Trump

A Wisconsin man is facing charges accusing him of forging a letter threatening Trump’s life in an effort to get another man who was a potential witness against him in a criminal case deported.

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that Demetric D. Scott was behind a letter sent to state and federal officials with the return address and name of Ramón Morales Reyes.

Scott was charged Monday with felony witness intimidation, identity theft and two counts of bail jumping.

Immigration agents arrested Morales Reyes after he dropped his child off at school in Milwaukee. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the arrest, saying he had written a letter threatening to kill Trump and would "self-deport" to Mexico.

But the claim started to unravel as investigators talked to Morales Reyes.

Morales Reyes is listed as a victim in the case involving Scott, who is awaiting trial in Milwaukee County Jail on armed robbery and aggravated battery charges. The trial is scheduled for July.

Ex-Homeland Security official Taylor fights back against Trump’s ‘unprecedented’ investigation order

A former Homeland Security official during Trump's first administration who authored an anonymous op-ed sharply critical of the president is calling on independent government watchdogs to investigate after Trump ordered the department to look into his government service.

Miles Taylor, once chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, warned in an interview with The Associated Press of the far-reaching implications of Trump's April 9 memorandum, "Addressing Risks Associated with an Egregious Leaker and Disseminator of Falsehoods," when it comes to suppressing criticism of the president. That memo accused Taylor of concocting stories to sell his book and directed the secretary of Homeland Security and other government agencies to look into Taylor and strip him of any security clearances.

Taylor sent a letter via email to the inspectors general at the Department of Justice and Homeland Security on Tuesday.

“I didn’t commit any crime, and that’s what’s extraordinary about this. I can’t think of any case where someone knows they’re being investigated but has absolutely no idea what crime they allegedly committed. And it’s because I didn’t,” Taylor said.

