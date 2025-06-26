The Latest: Hegseth responds to an early intelligence briefing on Iran strike

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other military officials held a Thursday morning news conference to respond to an early leaked intelligence report suggesting U.S. strikes against Iran likely put the country back mere months.

President Donald Trump has insisted the U.S. strikes delivered a "devastating" attack and that questioning his assessment of the strike was not only unpatriotic but also makes the pilots who dropped the bombs "very upset."

Drawing reliable conclusions about the impact of the U.S. strikes is difficult only days after they took place.

Here's the latest:

Military official describes Iranian missile attack on US base

The top U.S. military official recounted in detail the Iranian missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

The description from Gen. Dan Caine, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, appeared aimed at shifting the conversation from questions about political leadership and overall strategy to heroic narratives about individual U.S. service members.

He said roughly 44 American service members responsible for defending the entire base were present as rounds of Patriot missiles were launched. Caine says Qatar joined in the successful American defense of what he called the largest single Patriot engagement in U.S. military history.

Hegseth minimizes intelligence assessment

The defense secretary minimized the importance of a preliminary intelligence assessment that concluded U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities had damaged but not permanently destroyed them.

Hegseth scolded the media for “breathlessly” focusing on an assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency even though the DIA is part of the Defense Department.

He said the assessment was preliminary and had not been coordinated with other agencies in the intelligence community. He said other intelligence assessments have been more bullish in their assessments on damage of the sites.

Trump tunes in

The president seems to be monitoring the Pentagon news conference, posting about it on social media. “Watch it!” he wrote.

He also baselessly suggested that media outlets that reported on the intelligence assessment “will be firing the reporters who made up the FAKE stories.”

Trump has been fixated on coverage of the U.S. strikes, which could determine how American voters view his decision to get involved in the latest war in the Middle East.

Hegseth berates the media

The news conference began with Hegseth, a former Fox News host, criticizing the media for “hunting for scandals all the time.”

He accused reporters of failing to acknowledge “historic moments” like improved military recruiting and increased spending on European defense by U.S. allies on the continent.

He then shifted to attacking the “fake news” for reporting on a preliminary assessment about the impact of recent U.S. strikes on Iran.

Pentagon briefing begins to defend Trump on Iran strikes

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine assembled this morning to push the president’s claims that the recent U.S. attack “obliterated” Iranian nuclear facilities.

A preliminary assessment, produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency, said American bombs and missiles caused a setback of only a few months. Trump has rejected this conclusion, lashing out at the news media for reporting on it and marshaling his administration to support his version of events.

Turkey’s president wants to host peace talks with Russia, Ukraine and the US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments late Wednesday on a flight back from the NATO summit, where he met with Trump.

“Our ultimate goal is to host a leaders-level meeting in our country and to build the peace that we long for,” Erdogan said, according to a transcript of his comments made available on Thursday.

He also quoted Trump as expressing willingness to participate in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, if Russian President Vladimir Putin also agrees to attend.

Erdogan quoted Trump as saying: “If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara for a solution, I will also come to Istanbul or Ankara.”

Russian and Ukrainian delegations, meeting in Istanbul in late May and in June, agreed to swap thousands of dead and seriously wounded troops but made no progress toward ending the 3-year-old war.

Despite suggestions of a possible leaders’ summit, Putin did not attend the talks, sending a low-level delegation instead.

