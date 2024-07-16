The Latest | Israeli police shoot and kill a Palestinian who stabbed an officer in the West Bank

Israeli police said officers shot and killed a Palestinian after he stabbed a police officer Tuesday in the occupied West Bank. Police said the officer was lightly wounded in the attack and identified the Palestinian as a 19-year-old from the Gaza Strip. It wasn’t immediately clear what he was doing in the West Bank.

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack sparked the war with militants storming into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting about 250. Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,400 people in Gaza, according to the territory's Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people are crammed into squalid tent camps in central and southern Gaza. Israeli restrictions, fighting and the breakdown of law and order have limited humanitarian aid efforts, causing widespread hunger and sparking fears of famine.

Under American pressure, Israel has pledged to deliver large quantities of humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged Gaza Strip. But at the same time, the U.S. and Israel have allowed tax-deductible donations to far-right groups that have blocked that aid from being delivered.

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli police said officers shot and killed a Palestinian after he stabbed a police officer Tuesday in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military said Palestinians opened fire on a car in the West Bank, lightly injuring a number of Israeli civilians. In a separate event in the territory, the military said forces opened fire on a “suspicious vehicle” that turned out to belong to an Israeli. Two Israeli civilians were lightly wounded as a result of the apparent mistaken fire, the military said.

The bloodshed is part of a wave of violence surging in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza. More than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the territory during that time, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, most of them in fighting with Israeli forces. Others were killed while throwing stones, or in protests against the military. Some of those killed were not involved in confrontations with Israeli forces. Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the West Bank have also been on the rise since the war broke out.

Two attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels strike ships in the Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Two attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted ships in the Red Sea over the past day, the United States Central Command confirmed Tuesday.

Three small Houthi vessels, two of which were crewed and another uncrewed, attacked the Panama-flagged and Israeli-owned MT Bently I off the coast of Al Hudaydah, Yemen, according to British and American authorities. The captain later reported three separate waves of missile attacks that exploded in close proximity to the vessel.

Later on Monday, in a separate incident off the same coast, the MT Chios Lion, a Liberian-flagged and Marshall Islands-owned oil tanker, was attacked by an uncrewed Houthi aerial vehicle, which “impacted on the port side causing some damage and light smoke,” the the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said.

Both ships and all crew were reported safe, the UKMTO said in a warning to mariners.

Late Monday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks on Bently I and Chios Lion, and the U.S. Central Command confirmed the attacks and identified the names and flags of the ship early Tuesday.

The Houthis maintain that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain, as part of the rebels’ support for the militant group Hamas in its war against Israel. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the war — including some bound for Iran, which backs the Houthis.

